Wood (elbow) allowed one run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning for High-A Inland Empire Thursday, striking out one and totaling 18 pitches, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander appeared to get through the assignment without major hitches, despite the mediocre line, but the club will soon provide information on his next steps. Wood could rejoin the club in the coming days.

