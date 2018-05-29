Angels' Blake Wood: Set to undergo Tommy John surgery
Wood (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday.
Wood had been dealing with damage to his UCL, but it's since been announced that he'll require Tommy John surgery. He'll be forced to miss the rest of the 2018 season, and likely most of the 2019 campaign as he works his way back.
