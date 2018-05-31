Angels' Blake Wood: Undergoes successful surgery Thursday
Wood (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery Thursday.
Wood will now be sidelined for the next 12-to-14 months while recovering from the procedure. He'll likely be shifted to the 60-day disabled list at some point to free up a 40-man roster spot for the Angels.
