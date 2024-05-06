Share Video

Drury is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Drury played the last two games after missing the two contests before that with a migraine. He's also missed time recently with a hamstring issue and has managed just two hits in his last 31 at-bats. Luis Rengifo will replace Drury at second base Monday.

