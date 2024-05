Drury was removed from Wednesday's game against the Pirates after six innings due to left hamstring tightness. He went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one run and one RBI prior to departing.

Drury previously contended with the same injury back in mid-April. He missed a few games with the hamstring injury at the time, and he may not have fully healed up from the injury. Manager Ron Washington should have more information about Drury's condition following the completion of Wednesday's contest.