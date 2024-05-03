Drury (migraine) isn't part of Friday's lineup against the Guardians.
Drury was scratched from Wednesday's contest due to a migraine, and while it hasn't been confirmed that it's the injury holding him out of Friday's game, it can be assumed that that's the case. Luis Rengifo will make another start at second with Ehire Adrianza over at third.
More News
-
Angels' Brandon Drury: Scratched due to migraine•
-
Angels' Brandon Drury: Back in starting lineup Friday•
-
Angels' Brandon Drury: Hamstring injury lingering•
-
Angels' Brandon Drury: Absent from lineup again•
-
Angels' Brandon Drury: Absent from lineup again•
-
Angels' Brandon Drury: Taking seat Monday•