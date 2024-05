Drury will start at second base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Pirates, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Drury was initially slated to receive the day off, but he'll end up handling his usual role as the starting second baseman after Luis Rengifo (illness) was scratched. The 31-year-old Drury heads into Monday's contest in a 2-for-31 funk at the plate over his last 10 games.