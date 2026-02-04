Drury signed a minor-league contract Wednesday with the Royals that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

With parts of 10 seasons of big-league experience on his resume, Drury will be one of the more accomplished non-roster invitees in Royals camp. However, the 33-year-old infielder didn't appear in the majors at any point in 2025, and he struggled to a .214/.338/.323 slash line over 53 games across three minor-league stops in the White Sox and Angels organizations. With that in mind, Drury is likely to face an uphill battle to win a spot on the Royals' Opening Day roster.