The White Sox released Drury (thumb) on Sunday.

Drury was having a strong spring, compiling a .410/.439/.821 slash line with three home runs and 11 RBI, but he was diagnosed with a fractured left thumb Saturday and was set to miss significant time. He was in camp on a minor-league contract, and rather than having him open the campaign on the injured list, Chicago has opted to part ways with the veteran infielder. Drury will likely now look to latch on with a new organization, though he may not be able to play in games until at least mid-May.