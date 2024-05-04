Drury (migraine) is starting at second base and batting fifth Saturday against Cleveland, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
A migraine has kept Drury out of the Angels' last two games, but the issue appears to have subsided ahead of Saturday's contest. The 31-year-old has been in a slump at the plate recently, going just 2-for-23 across his last seven games.
