The Angels scratched Drury from the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies due to migraine.
Drury had been in line to bat cleanup and start at second base before the migraine surfaced shortly before first pitch. Luis Rengifo will slide over from third base and start at the keystone in Drury's stead, while Ehire Adrianza was added to the lineup to start at third base.
