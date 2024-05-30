Drury (hamstring) said Wednesday that he is aiming to return from the injured list June 11, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Drury has been making steady progress since landing on the injured list May 9 due to a left hamstring injury. He got back to hitting in batting cages last week and recently began baseball activities and a running progression. The 31-year-old infielder will likely embark on a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated, though the Angels have not said when that might begin.