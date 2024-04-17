Drury (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Tampa Bay, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Drury will miss a second straight start with a hamstring issue. He declared himself available to play off the bench Tuesday, so it would seem fair to call Drury day-to-day. The Angels will deploy Luis Rengifo at second base and Nolan Schanuel at first base Wednesday.
