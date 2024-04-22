Drury is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
Drury returned from a three-day absence with a hamstring injury to play all three contests of the weekend series versus the Reds, but he'll get a break Monday. Ehire Adrianza will be at second base Monday.
