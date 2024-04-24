Drury is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Orioles, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Drury missed three games last week with a hamstring injury before returning to play three straight contests over the weekend. However, he's now been absent from the lineup for all three games of the series against Baltimore, so it's fair to wonder whether the hamstring injury could be lingering or if he's simply being phased out amid his slow start to the season. Drury has struggled to a .547 OPS over 73 plate appearances thus far.