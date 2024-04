Angels manager Ron Washington said Wednesday that Drury is still feeling soreness from last week's left hamstring injury, Anthony Bautista of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Drury is out of the lineup Wednesday for a third straight game, although Washington said the 31-year-old is available to pinch-hit. The Angels are idle Thursday, so Drury could be ready to return to the lineup Friday versus the Twins. Luis Rengifo is at second base Wednesday.