Drury (hamstring) is starting as the designated hitter and batting fifth in Friday's game against the Twins, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After returning to action for all three games against the Reds last weekend, Drury missed the past three contests against the Orioles due to a lingering left hamstring injury. The three-game absence, along with the Angels' off day Thursday, seems to have done the trick for Drury, as he'll start at DH for the series opener Friday versus Minnesota. The 31-year-old is slashing .194/.270/.269 with two doubles, six runs, one home run and four RBI over 74 plate appearances to begin the season.