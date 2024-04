Drury (hamstring) will be the designated hitter and bat fifth in Friday's game in Cincinnati.

Drury missed three games with tightness in his left hamstring, but he's ready to at least hit on Friday against his former team, the Reds. The 31-year-old has gotten off to a slow start at the plate for the Angels this season, putting up a .570 OPS with one home run in 16 contests.