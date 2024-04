Drury won't start and will only be available to pinch hit Wednesday and Thursday against the Rays due to left hamstring tightness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Drury may still be used as supplementary help with batting, but he will miss his third straight start come Thursday. Though his ability to still pinch hit if necessary is encouraging, the Angels are being cautious with the 31-year-old's hamstring issue, and it is still unknown if he will return to the field Friday against the Reds.