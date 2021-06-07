Marsh landed on the injured list for Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday due to right shoulder inflammation, though the issue isn't considered serious, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

At-bats are available in the Angels' outfielder with Mike Trout (calf) expected to be out past the All-Star break, but the team has so far turned to the likes of Juan Lagares and Taylor Ward rather than giving opportunities to Marsh or fellow prospect Jo Adell. Marsh wasn't exactly making a strong case for promotion even before his injury, however, hitting just .183/.338/.317 in 16 Triple-A games. It's not clear exactly how long the shoulder issue will keep him out for, but he'd likely need several weeks of much stronger numbers if he's to earn a call-up.