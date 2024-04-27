Marsh went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Friday's win over the Padres.

Marsh knocked an RBI double in the first inning followed by a two-run blast in the third, both coming against Joe Musgrove. It was Marsh's sixth long ball of the year, though he had just one over his previous 11 games before Friday's big performance. He's now slashing .291/.329/.570 with nine extra-base hits and 16 RBI through 85 plate appearances this season. Friday's game was his second multi-hit showing over his last 14 contests.