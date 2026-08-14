Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Launches 17th homer

Marsh went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Twins.

Marsh reached safely in all four of his plate appearances, drawing a pair of walks and adding a single before launching a two-run homer into the corn behind right field in the seventh inning. The blast was his 17th of the season, establishing a new career high across his six major-league seasons. The milestone comes amid a difficult second half for Marsh, who batted .301 across 92 games before the All-Star break but has hit just .185 over 26 games since the break.