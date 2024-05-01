Marsh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
The Phillies will withhold Marsh and fellow lefty-hitting regular Bryson Stott from the lineup for the series finale while the Angels bring southpaw Patrick Sandoval to the hill. Kyle Schwarber checks in as the Phillies' starting left fielder in Marsh's stead.
