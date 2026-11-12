Marsh underwent surgery after the season on his left hand, just above the wrist, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Marsh played with the injury for several months, which could help explain why he slashed just .183/.248/.259 from July on after hitting .317/.348/.520 through the end of June. The exact nature of the procedure isn't known, nor is a timeline for the outfielder's recovery. Marsh is projected to earn around $8 million through arbitration this offseason before becoming a free agent next winter.