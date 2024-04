Marsh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Marsh went 0-for-3 with a walk as the Phillies' cleanup hitter in Monday's 7-0 win in the series opener in Cincinnati, but he now finds himself on the bench for the second day in a row while Philadelphia opposes a left-handed starting pitcher (Nick Lodolo) once again. Cristian Pache will draw the start in left field and should continue to fill the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Marsh.