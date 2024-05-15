Marsh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
With lefty Joey Lucchesi on the bump for the Mets, the lefty-hitting Marsh will head to the bench Wednesday. Cristian Pache replaces him in left field.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Takes seat against southpaw•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Resting against lefty•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Homers, drives in three•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: On bench against lefty•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Elevated to cleanup spot•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out of Friday's lineup•