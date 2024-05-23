Marsh is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The lefty-hitting Marsh will bow out of the starting nine for the series finale as the Phillies face off against a lefty (Andrew Heaney) in a day game after a night game. Whit Merrifield will step in for Marsh in left field and will bat eighth.
