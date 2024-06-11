Marsh (hamstring) is working out with Double-A Reading and is expected to appear in games with Reading this week, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Marsh was placed on the IL on June 3 with a mild strain in his right hamstring and will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Reading in the coming days. The outfielder likely won't be able to return when he's first eligible Thursday, but he should be back with the Phillies within the next week or two.