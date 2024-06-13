Marsh (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Thursday.

Marsh has been working out with Reading in recent days and is ready to test out his right hamstring in a game setting. The outfielder shouldn't require too many rehab games before being activated since he just landed on the shelf June 3. A return early next week at the start of the Phillies' homestand seems like a sensible target date for Marsh.