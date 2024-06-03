The Phillies placed Marsh on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right hamstring strain.

Marsh was lifted in the eighth inning of Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals with a right hamstring strain, and though the severity of the injury isn't fully known, the Phillies quickly ascertained that the outfielder was dealing with more than a day-to-day concern. Philadelphia called up David Dahl and Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to give the club two additional healthy options in the outfield in the interim, and Whit Merrifield or Cristian Pache could also be in line to pick up more reps in left field while Marsh is on the shelf. Pache and Merrifield had already been seeing starts in left field this season as short-side platoon mates for the lefty-hitting Marsh.