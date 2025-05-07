Marsh is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Tampa Bay.
The Rays are sending a right-hander in Shane Baz to the mound, but the left-handed-hitting Marsh will nevertheless begin the contest on the bench. Johan Rojas will start in center field and bat ninth for the Phillies.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Getting rest against lefty•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Activated from IL•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Resuming rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Expected to resume rehab this week•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Leaves rehab game with cramp•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Beginning rehab assignment•