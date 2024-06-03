Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Marsh, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday is dealing with a "very mild" right hamstring strain, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Marsh strained the hamstring late in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. While the Phillies aren't putting an official timeline on Marsh's return from the IL, he appears to have a shot to make it back when he's first eligible June 13, or close to it. David Dahl was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move and will start in left field in Marsh's place in Monday's game against the Brewers.