The Phillies activated Marsh (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Marsh wound up missing just under two weeks of action with a right hamstring strain. He was cleared to return after going 4-for-8 with one walk in two rehab games with Double-A Reading. Marsh has slashed .265/.344/.426 with six homers and eight steals for the Phillies this season.