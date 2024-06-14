Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Friday that it's a "possibility" Marsh (hamstring) is activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Marsh will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Friday and it sounds like that could be the only rehab game he needs if he comes out of it well. The outfielder has been sidelined since early June with a strained right hamstring.