Marsh is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.
Left-hander Blake Snell will be toeing the slab for the Giants, offering the Phillies an opportunity to give the left-handed hitting Marsh a breather. Right-handed batter Cristian Pache will patrol left field.
