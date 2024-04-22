Marsh will start in left field and bat cleanup Monday in Cincinnati.
With Bryce Harper (personal) landing on the paternity list Monday, Marsh will climb in the batting order. J.T. Realmuto is sliding up one spot to Harper's usual place in the three hole, while Marsh will move into Realmuto's typical cleanup spot.
