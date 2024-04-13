Marsh isn't in the Phillies' lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Pirates.
The lefty-hitting Marsh will take a seat as left-hander Marco Gonzales prepares to start on the mound for Pittsburgh. Cristian Pache will fill the void in left field and bat eighth while Marsh sits.
