Marsh went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 5-1 win against the Pirates on Thursday.

The Phillies were clinging to a narrow 1-0 lead in the seventh inning when Marsh gave them some breathing room with a two-run blast off talented rookie Jared Jones. The long ball was the outfielder's fourth of the campaign through 12 games. He's already one-third of the way to the 12 homers he hit over 133 contests last season, and Marsh has added a .333/.357/.641 slash line, nine RBI, six runs and a stolen base to his strong start.