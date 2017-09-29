Norris allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four over three scoreless innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Thursday.

This was solid effort from Norris, but it was another short outing, which was to be expected after he spent nearly the entire season in the bullpen. Norris served as the Angels' closer for a good chunk of the year, and while he eventually pitched his way out of that role, he was probably good enough on the whole to land a major-league contract in free agency this winter.