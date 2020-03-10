Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Dealing with stiff back
Bedrosian has been experiencing back stiffness and won't pitch in a game until Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Bedrosian last pitched March 6 when he surrendered one run in one inning against Kansas City. He's scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday and will return to game action Friday if that session goes well. The right-hander is expected to assume a high-leverage role in the Angels' bullpen this season.
