Bedrosian struck out the side in the eighth inning to earn his 14th hold of the season in Saturday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Protecting a one-run lead, Bedrosian whiffed Welington Castillo, Ryan Goins and Yolmer Sanchez in order for the hold. In 12 appearances since the All-Star break, the reliever has accumulated five holds while pitching to a 0.64 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 14 innings. Overall, Bedrosian has a 2.84 ERA,1.07 WHIP and 61:21 K:BB in 57 innings this season.