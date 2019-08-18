Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Earns 14th hold
Bedrosian struck out the side in the eighth inning to earn his 14th hold of the season in Saturday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.
Protecting a one-run lead, Bedrosian whiffed Welington Castillo, Ryan Goins and Yolmer Sanchez in order for the hold. In 12 appearances since the All-Star break, the reliever has accumulated five holds while pitching to a 0.64 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 14 innings. Overall, Bedrosian has a 2.84 ERA,1.07 WHIP and 61:21 K:BB in 57 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...