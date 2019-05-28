Bedrosian will serve as the opener Tuesday at Oakland, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bedrosian has opened three times for the Angels and has given up one run on two hits over three innings. The 27-year-old has good numbers this season with a 2.96 ERA and 1.23 WHIP while recording five holds, but his inconsistent high-leverage usage and 26:13 K:BB limits his fantasy appeal.