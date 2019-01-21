Angels' Cody Allen: Confirmed as closer

General manager Billy Eppler said Allen will be the Angels' closer in 2019, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. "He has a history of pitching in big games and big spots," Eppler added.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Allen, who signed a one-year deal with the Angels earlier in the month, is clearly the most qualified back-end arm on the team. While the right-hander struggled in 2018 (4.70 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 1.5 HR/9), he's been one of the better closers in the game over the past five seasons -- evidenced by his 149 saves, 2.93 ERA and 11.7 K/9 over that stretch (411.2 innings) -- and will look to bounce back in 2019 with a change of scenery.