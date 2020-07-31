Allen signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The veteran right-hander was released by the Rangers last week, but he'll now receive an opportunity in the Cubs' 60-man player pool. Allen struggled to a 6.26 ERA in 25 outings with the Angels last season before being released in June. Chicago's bullpen has been terrible through the first week of the season, so the club is undoubtedly hoping the 31-year-old can reinvent himself and become a reliable option.