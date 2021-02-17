Allen announced his retirement from professional baseball Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Though Heyman relays that Allen drew some interest from MLB teams this offseason, he likely would have had to settle for a minor-league deal containing limited guaranteed money if he wanted to keep his career going. Rather than attempting a longshot run at an Opening Day bullpen role with an organization, the 32-year-old will call an end to a mostly productive eight-year run in the big leagues. The right-hander retires with a career 3.14 ERA and 153 saves between stops with Cleveland and the Angels.