Allen was released by the Rangers on Friday.

The 31-year-old appears to be aging quite quickly. After saving 147 games for Cleveland from 2014 to 2018, he lost the closer role for the Angels by the end of April last season and was eventually let go after struggling to a 6.26 ERA in 23 innings. He failed to make an appearance for the Twins in the second half of 2019 after signing on a minor-league deal and now won't get the chance to appear for the Rangers either. He's in theory interesting on the open market as a reclamation project, but with three teams giving up on him in a span of just over 13 months, his odds of playing a significant role anywhere this year appear quite low.