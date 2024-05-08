Tucker will start at third base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Tucker will be making his fourth consecutive start Wednesday, with all coming at the hot corner. Luis Rengifo (illness) -- who is on the bench for a fifth straight game -- should eventually take over as the preferred option at third base once healthy, but the Angels could make room for the versatile Tucker elsewhere around the diamond or outfield while he remains productive at the plate. Since his April 29 call-up from Triple-A Salt Lake, Tucker has produced a .770 OPS over 21 plate appearances while stealing three bases in four attempts.