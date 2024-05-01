Tucker went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and a stolen base against Philadelphia in a loss Tuesday.

Tucker got his second straight start at DH and was one of only two Angels with multiple hits in the defeat. The veteran swiped a bag in the fifth inning, becoming the second player in team history to notch a theft in each of his first two games with the club, per Angels Senior Communications Manager Matt Birch. Tucker swiped as many as 47 bases in the minors (in 2017), but he hasn't recorded more than 11 thefts in a professional campaign since 2018.