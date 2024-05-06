Tucker went 2-for-3 with a a double and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to Cleveland.

The Angels' offense was stagnant in the contest, but Tucker wasn't at fault -- he was the only player on the team with multiple hits, and he also knocked one of the club's three extra-base hits. The 2014 first-round draft pick added a stolen base in the fifth inning, giving him three thefts in only five games this season. Tucker isn't locked into an everyday role, but he's been productive when given the opportunity, slashing .417/.462/.583 through 13 plate appearances.