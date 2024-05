Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Tucker made five consecutive starts at third base from May 5 through 9, but with the Angels having since acquired Luis Guillorme and returned Luis Rengifo from the injured list, Tucker's playing time has become more sparse. He's on the bench for the ninth time in the Angels' last 12 games, with two of his starts during that stretch coming in left field.